It'll Be a Girl for Pregnant Food Network Star Katie Lee: 'We Just Needed Some Good News'

Katie Lee has some exciting news about her bun in the oven: she’s having a girl!

Although the Food Network star, 37, and husband Ryan Biegel had initially planned on waiting to find out the sex of their baby on the way, they changed their minds — and shared the big news with her The Kitchen co-hosts!

“Ryan and I have some good news to share,” the mom-to-be told her costars in the latest episode, which she posted on her Instagram Story. “We decided to find out whether we’re having a boy or a girl.”

“We just needed some good news to be excited about,” she added, before pulling out a strawberry shake, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a girl.

Lee went on to elaborate on why she and her husband made the choice to find out the news now, and not until their September due date.

“My husband @ryanbiegel and I are very excited to share that we are having a baby girl! It was so much fun to do our “reveal” this morning with my @foodnetwork #TheKitchen family and all of you!" she wrote. "Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September."

Opening up about her pregnancy journey, Lee thanked her followers for all of the love and support they’ve shown her over the past year.

“I am so beyond appreciative to all of you who have sent me kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles last year. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some of us, it takes a village to have a child,” she added. “Each and every one of you who sent me a positive message raised my spirits. Thank you for all of the love as we grow our family.”

Lee first shared her pregnancy news in February.

“Eating for two ? Baby Biegel is on the way!” she wrote in her announcement, alongside a photograph of herself digging into a bowl of spaghetti, while pulling up her long-sleeved shirt to show off her growing baby bump.

The chef and cookbook author, previously opened up in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about her fertility challenges, addressing the fact that she and Biegel had had difficulties conceiving since their September 2018 wedding.

“I know a family will happen for us; it’s just not going to be as easy as we thought,” Lee wrote of being optimistic for the future. “We will keep working toward it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning.”