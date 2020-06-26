Pregnant Katie Lee Jokes Husband Needed a 'Scotch' After Learning They Were Expecting a Girl

"We were sure that we were having a boy for some reason," Katie Lee tells PEOPLE

Becoming a first-time dad to a baby girl took a little bit of time — and a strong drink — to process for Ryan Biegel.

In a recent video interview with PEOPLE Now, Food Network star Katie Lee recalled how herself and husband Biegel were "so surprised" to learn the sex of their little one on the way.

"We were sure that we were having a boy for some reason and when the doctor told us it was a girl, we were just floored," says Lee, 38. "My husband had to pour himself a scotch because he was so nervous."

The Kitchen co-host, on the other hand, is "so excited" to share that mother-daughter-bond that she experienced with her own mom while growing up, that still persists today.

"I'm an only child and my mom and I are so close, so to get to have another little girl, I feel like the three of us are gonna do everything together," she says.

Lee says that being pregnant amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has "certainly been challenging," but the most challenging part isn't so much health related as being separated from her loved ones.

"The hardest part is not seeing your family and friends and sharing the joy with them — to have to just do it virtually," she says of social distancing.

But the silver lining is that she and television producer Biegel, whom Lee married in September 2018, "have gotten so close through it."

"We've gotten to experience every little kick of the baby together, and it'll definitely make for some stories to tell her when she grows up," she tells PEOPLE.

Last month, she revealed that the couple was expecting a girl to her The Kitchen co-hosts, saying in a virtual episode, "Ryan and I have some good news to share. We decided to find out whether we're having a boy or a girl."

"We just needed some good news to be excited about," the mom-to-be added before pulling out a strawberry shake, announcing that she and Biegel are expecting a daughter.