Pregnant Katie Lee Talks Baby Names and Food Cravings: 'I Am Ravenous and I Can't Stop'

Katie Lee sure knows her way around a kitchen, but her pregnancy cravings have been a bit simpler than one might expect.

During a virtual appearance on Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the first-time mom-to-be reveals that she recently "made a sandwich with mayonnaise and sweet pickles and that was it" after host Rachael Ray asks if she has "made anything crazy based on cravings."

"And it was strangely delicious," adds Lee, 38, who is due to welcome her daughter in early September. "I've always liked to eat, but now I am ravenous and I can't stop."

The Food Network star is joined by husband Ryan Biegel for the call, and explains that they're "making a list" as far as monikers are concerned but haven't settled on one just yet.

"We both are keeping names on our phones that we like. But it's hard picking a name!" Lee says. "This kid's going to have this the rest of their life!"

Lee first shared her pregnancy news back in February. "Eating for two? Baby Biegel is on the way!" she wrote in her announcement, alongside a photo of herself baring her growing baby bump.

Last month, she revealed that the couple was expecting a girl to her The Kitchen co-hosts, saying in a virtual episode, "Ryan and I have some good news to share. We decided to find out whether we’re having a boy or a girl."

"We just needed some good news to be excited about," the mom-to-be added before pulling out a strawberry shake, announcing that she and Biegel are expecting a daughter.

"My husband @ryanbiegel and I are very excited to share that we are having a baby girl! It was so much fun to do our 'reveal' this morning with my @foodnetwork #TheKitchen family and all of you!" she wrote on social media. "Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September."

The chef and cookbook author previously opened up in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about her fertility challenges, addressing the fact that she and Biegel had had difficulties conceiving since their September 2018 wedding.

"I know a family will happen for us; it's just not going to be as easy as we thought," she wrote of being optimistic for the future. "We will keep working toward it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning."

Lee, who said she has read similar infertility stories from many women online, went on to offer comfort to other couples experiencing the same struggles, sending her prayers for their own happy endings.