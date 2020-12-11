Katie Lee Says She's Eating Lots of 'Different Flavors' to Help Daughter, 3 Months, Develop Palate

Katie Lee is hoping her baby girl will love all kinds of food just like her mama!

On Thursday, the new mom (and her baby!) made a virtual appearance on the Rachael Ray Show where she shared new details about her daughter Iris Marion's food journey. Lee, who welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Biegel on Sept. 2, explained that her 3-month-old can start eating at 6 months, and she's already begun preparations.

"I really hope that she likes to eat everything," Lee says. "I’m trying to eat a lot of different flavors right now because they say that actually helps the baby’s palate develop when you’re breastfeeding, to have all those different flavors."

The Food Network star, 39, said she's been eating "curries and spicy food" and is trying to "have a little bit of everything" to help with the process.

Lee also opened up about her life at home with her little one thus far. "Most days I'm in pajamas, and this is as fixed as my hair gets," she says with a smile while pointing to her bun.

"But I'm having fun. I’m taking care of that sweet little girl back there, and I'm just very, very happy," she adds, motioning to Iris cradled in a rocking seat in the background.

She also noted that her husband has been a big help. "Luckily my husband, Ryan, is a TV producer and he’s great at helping me get everything in order," says Lee.

Lee's appearance on the show came just a few days after she clapped back at an Instagram user who offered unsolicited advice to Lee about bonding with her baby.

After participating in a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story, Lee posted a direct message from a user, which read: "I'm sure you'd been told this but it's not good to hold Iris so much. She needs time for her back/spine/stomach and muscles to develop ... not a 'Karen' just trying to help."

"Mom shame, much?" the cookbook author wrote atop her post. "Not to worry, my baby gets plenty of tummy time, activity time, etc."

Lee then shared a follow-up post showing a message from a fan who assured her that she was "doing a great job" and said she held her own son "through naps for months" with no issues later on. "Messages like these are why I love my followers," she wrote.

Lee opened up about her first months as a mom during her Instagram Q&A, addressing everything from going through "multiple rounds" of in vitro fertilization to not showing her daughter's face on social media, as well as her decision not to have a nanny and breastfeeding — the latter of which she called "the hardest thing I've ever done."

"I'm not sure I have any great tips [about breastfeeding], just try to be patient and if you need formula, don't let anyone shame you. Do what's right for you and your baby!" she added.

Lee and Biegel announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram in September. Sharing a photo of herself and the new addition snuggled up in bed, she revealed her baby girl's name and birth date in her caption: "Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 💕 9.2.20 💕."