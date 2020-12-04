Katie Lee Slams Critic Who Says She Holds Her Baby Daughter Excessively: 'Mom Shame, Much?'

"Not a 'Karen' just trying to help," the user said in her direct message to new mom Katie Lee

Katie Lee isn't standing for those who tell her how much — and how, in general — to love on her baby girl.

After participating in a candid question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story Thursday, the new mom (who gave birth to daughter Iris Marion on Sept. 2) posted a direct message from a user who offered unsolicited advice about bonding with her baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm sure you'd been told this but it's not good to hold Iris so much," said the user. "She needs time for her back/spine/stomach and muscles to develop ... not a 'Karen' just trying to help."

"Mom shame, much?" the Food Network star, 39, wrote atop her post. "Not to worry, my baby gets plenty of tummy time, activity time, etc."

Along with a follow-up post showing a message from a fan who assured her that she was "doing a great job" and said she held her own son "through naps for months" with no issues later on, Lee wrote, "Messages like these are why I love my followers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katie Lee's Instagram Story | Credit: katie lee/ instagram

Image zoom Katie Lee's Instagram Story | Credit: katie lee/ instagram

Image zoom Katie Lee's Instagram Story | Credit: katie lee/ instagram

Lee opened up about her first months as a mom during her Instagram Q&A, addressing everything from going through "multiple rounds" of in vitro fertilization to not showing her daughter's face on social media, her decision not to have a nanny and breastfeeding — the latter of which she called "the hardest thing I've ever done."

"I'm not sure I have any great tips [about breastfeeding], just try to be patient and if you need formula, don't let anyone shame you. Do what's right for you and your baby!" she added.

Of forgoing hired childcare help, Lee said she and Biegel had originally planned to have someone come in to assist them with Iris, but switched gears when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The silver lining? "I am glad it worked out this way bc I love doing everything for her and it's been an incredible bonding experience," added The Kitchen co-host.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Lee and Husband Ryan Biegel Welcome Daughter Iris Marion: "Our Hearts Are So Full"

Lee and Biegel announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram in September. Sharing a photo of herself and the new addition snuggled up in bed, she revealed her baby girl's name and birth date in her caption: "Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 💕 9.2.20 💕."

"Our hearts are so full," the proud new mom added.

Lee chatted with PEOPLE last month about how she and her family of three would be spending Thanksgiving, sharing they they would be "having a very small holiday" along with their dog Gus, as opposed to the large celebration they usually have. And luckily, she had the perfect sous chef to help her in the kitchen this year.