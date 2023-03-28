Katie Holmes Reveals She Watched 'Dawson's Creek' with Daughter Suri, 16: 'We Had a Good Laugh'

Katie Holmes is offering a rare glimpse at her life at home with teenage daughter Suri Cruise.

The actress, 44, revealed in a new interview with Variety that Suri, 16, has watched her mom's hit teen drama Dawson's Creek, and the duo had a "good laugh about it."

"She has seen Dawson's Creek, and I think it's probably weird since she's a teenager. I'm not like, 'You need to watch mommy's work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it," said Holmes.

"It's wild to have a daughter who's almost the same age as I was when I began all this," she added.

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, was 19 when she began her role as Joey Potter on the WB series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Columbia/TriStar International Television

Writing a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue in 2020, Holmes opened up about how she spent her time in lockdown during the pandemic, explaining that the unusual year allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter.

Holmes said the mother-daughter bonding time was "the most precious gift."

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," she wrote.

Katie Holmes (L) and daughter Suri. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Dawson's Creek alum recalled how, during isolation, she reinforced her mantra to be more present in her daily life.

"During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind," said Holmes. "Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it."