Katie Holmes Reveals She Watched 'Dawson's Creek' with Daughter Suri, 16: 'We Had a Good Laugh'

Katie Holmes shares she and the 16-year-old watched the teen drama over the pandemic

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 02:33 PM
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Photo: Getty Images

Katie Holmes is offering a rare glimpse at her life at home with teenage daughter Suri Cruise.

The actress, 44, revealed in a new interview with Variety that Suri, 16, has watched her mom's hit teen drama Dawson's Creek, and the duo had a "good laugh about it."

"She has seen Dawson's Creek, and I think it's probably weird since she's a teenager. I'm not like, 'You need to watch mommy's work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it," said Holmes.

"It's wild to have a daughter who's almost the same age as I was when I began all this," she added.

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, was 19 when she began her role as Joey Potter on the WB series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

dawsons-creek
Columbia/TriStar International Television

Writing a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue in 2020, Holmes opened up about how she spent her time in lockdown during the pandemic, explaining that the unusual year allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter.

Holmes said the mother-daughter bonding time was "the most precious gift."

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," she wrote.

Reception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Katie Holmes (L) and daughter Suri. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Dawson's Creek alum recalled how, during isolation, she reinforced her mantra to be more present in her daily life.

"During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind," said Holmes. "Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it."

Related Articles
Reception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Sings 'Blue Moon' Cover in New Movie: 'I Let Her Do Her Thing'
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
katie-holmes-fragrance-foundation.jpg
Katie Holmes Says Extra Time with Daughter Suri, 14, During Quarantine Is 'the Most Precious Gift'
Katie Holmes Instagram
Happy Birthday, Suri! Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Turning 15 with Sweet Throwback Photos
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Suri, 15, on Mother's Day: 'So Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/katieholmes/3065947516831249098/. Katie Holmes /Instagram
Katie Holmes Reunites with 'Dawson's Creek' Costars at Her Off-Broadway Show: 'We Love You'
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: James Van Der Beek of "Bad Hair" attends the "Bad Hair" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actress Mary-Margaret Humes arrives at the NOH8 Campaign 2nd Anniversary Celebration at Wonderland on December 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
James Van Der Beek Says 'Dawson's Creek' Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sends Him Cookies Every Birthday
Jerry O'Connell
Celebs Open Up About Life in Quarantine
Jenelle Evans and her kids
Jenelle Evans' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix Lands Lifetime Movie and an Especially Buzzy New Partnership After Tom Sandoval Split
Dawson's Creek - 1998
James Van Der Beek Recalls How 'Dawson's Creek' 'Changed My Life' on Show's 25th Anniversary
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Keri Russell
Keri Russell Reveals Daughter Willa's Hilarious Reaction to Watching 'Felicity' for the First Time
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III pack on the PDA while on a bike ride and a lunch date in New York City
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Pack on the PDA While on a Bike Ride and Lunch Date in N.Y.C.
Katie Holmes and new Boyfriend, Bobby Wooten take a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York City
Katie Holmes Seen Kissing, Holding Hands with Musician Bobby Wooten III — Plus He Hugs Her Mom!
GILMORE GIRLS, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, 'Lorelai's Graduation Day', (Season 2), 2000-2007, p
The Devastating TV Breakups We Still Can't Get Over