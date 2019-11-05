Katie Holmes Talks About Becoming a Mom to Daughter Suri in Her 20s: 'We Kind of Grew Up Together'

Katie Holmes has no regrets about her timing of becoming a mother.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” Holmes said, speaking with Elle UK for their December cover, per Just Jared.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed daughter Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise, in 2006, when she was 27.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” the Dawson’s Creek star told the publication. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

Suri and Holmes certainly have a special bond, and the mother-daughter pair routinely go on adventures together. In April, Holmes took Suri on a Parisian getaway to celebrate her 13th birthday. Last May, they dressed up in matching floral dresses for a trip to the ballet in New York City.

In addition to opening up about parenthood, Holmes also reflected on her time as Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, revealing that she initially turned down the audition because she was starring in her high school’s play.

“I was playing Lola [in Damn Yankees]. I even got to wear the feather boa. I thought, there is no way I’m not playing Lola to go audition for some network. I couldn’t let my school down,” Holmes told Elle UK. “So I told [director] Kevin [Williamson] and The WB, ‘I’m sorry, I just can’t meet with you this week. I’ve got other commitments.’”

Her dedication to playing Lola clearly worked out for the best, however, as she starred on the show from 1998-2003. She and the rest of the cast recently got together for dinner, an outing that Holmes told Elle UK was “really nice.”

“We all went out to dinner and, I think, for all of us to really sit back in amazement that people still watch it and care about it,” she said to the magazine. “It was bigger than all of us and we all feel grateful that we got to contribute to it and benefit from it. We all got so many opportunities because of it.”

Holmes also opened up to Elle UK about what was like for her to reach the 40-year milestone — and while she said she finds the age “interesting,” she’s also “happy” and “excited” with where her life and career are headed.

“I directed my first film, All We Had, a couple of years ago and I’ve been working to get my second film ready so I’m excited to continue,” Holmes said.

“It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, ‘I’m never going to be 40!’ And then the day comes and it’s like, this is okay. I’m still doing everything I’ve always done,” she told the publication.

“I feel happy with where my career is and I’m excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition,” she added.