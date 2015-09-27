Katie Holmes Brings Look-alike Daughter Suri Onstage at the Global Citizen Festival
Holmes, 36, and Cruise, 9, gave a wave to the crowd of tens of thousands as Holmes spoke Saturday at the festival
Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival, already jam-packed with celebrity performers and attendees, added one more special guest to its roster when Katie Holmes brought daughter Suri Cruise up on stage.
Holmes, 36, and Suri, 9, gave a wave to the crowd of tens of thousands as Holmes spoke Saturday at the festival, where she joined a slew of performers and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Pearl Jam, Kerry Washington, First Lady Michelle Obama and more.
Theo Wargo/Getty
It might have been the biggest crowd that Suri, Holmes’ daughter with Tom Cruise, had ever seen — but not the first. The budding fashionista attended the Kid’s Choice Awards with her mom earlier this year.
“My sweetie,” Holmes captioned a recent Instagram post of the two together, along with a string of heart emoji.
Suri wasn’t the only famous kid at the fest: Gwyneth Paltrow‘s children, Apple, 11, and Moses, 9, were seen dancing front row at their dad Chris Martin‘s performance with Coldplay.
The free Global Citizen Festival, held in New York City’s Central Park, aimed to raise awareness about global poverty.
— Adam Carlson