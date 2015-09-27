Holmes, 36, and Cruise, 9, gave a wave to the crowd of tens of thousands as Holmes spoke Saturday at the festival

Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival, already jam-packed with celebrity performers and attendees, added one more special guest to its roster when Katie Holmes brought daughter Suri Cruise up on stage.

It might have been the biggest crowd that Suri, Holmes’ daughter with Tom Cruise, had ever seen — but not the first. The budding fashionista attended the Kid’s Choice Awards with her mom earlier this year.

“My sweetie,” Holmes captioned a recent Instagram post of the two together, along with a string of heart emoji.

Suri wasn’t the only famous kid at the fest: Gwyneth Paltrow‘s children, Apple, 11, and Moses, 9, were seen dancing front row at their dad Chris Martin‘s performance with Coldplay.

The free Global Citizen Festival, held in New York City’s Central Park, aimed to raise awareness about global poverty.