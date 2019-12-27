Happy Holidays! Katie Holmes Shares Rare Sweet Photo with Her Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is enjoying the last days before the new year with her teenage daughter.

The actress, 41, shared a sweet selfie of herself and Suri, 13, on her Instagram Story on Thursday night. Posted without a caption, the mother-daughter duo smiled at the camera as they huddled close to each other.

Holmes shared a photo of herself wearing a Santa Claus hat on Christmas as well as a snowman ornament from her Christmas tree on Instagram.

“Happy Holidays!!!!!! 💕🎄🎄🎄❤️😘🎄,” she wrote in the first caption, following it up with a simple string of Christmas tree emojis for the second shot.

In November, Holmes spoke about becoming a parent in her 20s during an interview with Elle UK for their December cover.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” Holmes said.

The former Dawson’s Creek actress welcomed Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, in 2006, when she was 27.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” Holmes said. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

Suri and Holmes certainly have a special bond, and the mother-daughter pair routinely go on adventures together. In April, Holmes took Suri on a Parisian getaway to celebrate her 13th birthday. Last May, they dressed up in matching floral dresses for a trip to the ballet in New York City.

Holmes also opened up to Elle UK about what it was like for her to reach the 40-year milestone — and while she said she finds the age “interesting,” she’s also “happy” and “excited” with where her life and career are headed.

“I directed my first film, All We Had, a couple of years ago and I’ve been working to get my second film ready so I’m excited to continue,” Holmes said.

“It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, ‘I’m never going to be 40!’ And then the day comes and it’s like, this is okay. I’m still doing everything I’ve always done,” she told the publication.

“I feel happy with where my career is and I’m excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition,” she added.