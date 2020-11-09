"During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind," the actress said

Katie Holmes Says Extra Time with Daughter Suri, 14, During Quarantine Is 'the Most Precious Gift'

Katie Holmes is reflecting on the silver linings of 2020.

Writing a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue, the 41-year-old actress opens up about how she spent her time in lockdown during the pandemic, explaining that the unusual year allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter, Suri Cruise, 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holmes said the mother-daughter bonding time was "the most precious gift."

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," she wrote.

The Dawson's Creek alum recalled how, during isolation, she reinforced her mantra to be more present in her daily life.

"During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind," said Holmes. "Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holmes added that when she was able to have an in person reunion with her family in Ohio after months of virtual interactions it "felt like Christmas morning." Learning to appreciate moments with friends and family is something she said she no longer takes for granted.

"My mom’s eyes were brighter, my dad’s hands even stronger and our hugs much tighter," wrote Holmes. "Taking time in Washington Square Park with a friend whose little child was taking his first steps brought me back to when my own child began to walk. I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life."

Looking back on the unprecedented year, Holmes said she thinks "we have become better people."

"The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes & Josh Lucas Dish on Being in a 'Love Triangle' in The Secret: Dare to Dream

"My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope. And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond," said Holmes, who added that she currently feels "inspired" and "grateful."

Holmes previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about celebrating Suri's 14th birthday in the middle of the pandemic. The mom, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, said the low-key party at home was "a beautiful moment."