Katie Holmes' New Movie Features Sweet Shout-Out to Her Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is honoring daughter Suri Cruise in her upcoming film in a special way.

Rare Objects, the actress' new movie she directed, co-produced, co-wrote and stars in, features a dedication to her 16-year-old daughter at the end of the movie, PEOPLE can confirm.

The end credits of the movie shows a screen that reads "Dedicated to Suri."

Suri, whom Holmes shares with ex Tom Cruise, also does some singing in the movie, which she is credited for under "vocals" at the end of the film.

In the April issue of Glamour, Holmes discussed the role her daughter plays in her films as she reflected on Suri singing the opening credits of her film Alone Together and singing on Rare Objects.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katie Holmes (L) and daughter Suri. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," Holmes revealed.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart," she added.

While Suri's having fun participating in her mom's projects, she's not launching a singing career quite yet. "Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school," Holmes told Yahoo! Entertainment last summer.

Rare Objects, from IFC Films, is in theaters and on demand Friday.