Katie Holmes' New Movie Features Sweet Shout-Out to Her Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes' 16-year-old daughter Suri lends her vocals in her mom's upcoming film Rare Objects

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 05:18 PM
Katie Holmes Recalls 'Trying to Go from Being a Girl to a Woman' While Filming Dawson's Creek: 'I Am Not Sexy'
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Katie Holmes is honoring daughter Suri Cruise in her upcoming film in a special way.

Rare Objects, the actress' new movie she directed, co-produced, co-wrote and stars in, features a dedication to her 16-year-old daughter at the end of the movie, PEOPLE can confirm.

The end credits of the movie shows a screen that reads "Dedicated to Suri."

Suri, whom Holmes shares with ex Tom Cruise, also does some singing in the movie, which she is credited for under "vocals" at the end of the film.

In the April issue of Glamour, Holmes discussed the role her daughter plays in her films as she reflected on Suri singing the opening credits of her film Alone Together and singing on Rare Objects.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Katie Holmes (L) and daughter Suri. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," Holmes revealed.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart," she added.

While Suri's having fun participating in her mom's projects, she's not launching a singing career quite yet. "Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school," Holmes told Yahoo! Entertainment last summer.

Rare Objects, from IFC Films, is in theaters and on demand Friday.

Related Articles
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri Was 'Really Visible' as a Baby, Now Wants to 'Protect Her'
Reception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Sings 'Blue Moon' Cover in New Movie: 'I Let Her Do Her Thing'
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Katie Holmes Reveals She Watched 'Dawson's Creek' with Daughter Suri, 16: 'We Had a Good Laugh'
Katie Holmes, Shannyn Sossamon, Josh Hartnett, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes Reveals '40 Days and 40 Nights' Was Originally Supposed to Star Her and Ashton Kutcher
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes Admits She Loves to Dress Down When She's Not Working: 'We All Want Our Sweats'
Brooke Shields Rollout
Brooke Shields Wonders Why She's Off Tom Cruise's Coconut Cake Gift List: 'I Want to Get Back On!' [Exclusive]
Jenna Bush Hager attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today"; Katie Holmes is seen in Midtown
Jenna Bush Hager Says Katie Holmes Called Her Before Filming 'First Daughter' — and She Didn't Call Her Back
Rare Objects Trailer
Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga and Alan Cumming Star in Trailer for 'Rare Objects' — Watch
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Brooke Sheilds with her family
Brooke Shields' 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: La La Anthony and Kiyan Anthony attend the Kim Shui show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
La La Anthony Celebrates Son Kiyan's 16th Birthday with Sentimental Photos: 'You Are My Everything'
Frankie Meets Jack
Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope Talk Working with 'Beacon of Light' Anne Heche on One of Her Last Films
Elle Fanning and Tom Cruise
Elle Fanning Reacts to Tom Cruise's Sweet Shout-Out at Cannes: I Was 'Pinching Myself'
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk2_hFygGEw Ain't Over Me by Rusty Truck - Official Music Video
Mark Seliger Collaborates with Katie Holmes and Twyla Tharp in New Music Video for 'Ain't Over Me'