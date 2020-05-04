Tie Dye! Katie Holmes Shows Off Latest Art Project Alongside Daughter Suri While Social Distancing

Katie Holmes and 14-year-old daughter Suri are getting crafty during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram showing off the mother-daughter duo's latest project: updating their wardrobe with some "#diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋."

In the photo, Holmes and Suri rocked their new do-it-yourself tie-dye apparel, though the protective mother cut out their faces from the snap.

The Dawson's Creek alum could be seen wearing a pair of wide-leg, bleach tie dyed jeans, while her daughter opted to tie dye a white shirt with some pink dye.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Holmes, 41, has shared her daughter in a rare social media post. The actress — who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise — tends to keep their daughter out of the public eye.

Last month, Holmes shared a photo of the teen for her 14th birthday. In the sweet snap, Suri could be seen sitting with her back to the camera while wearing a flower crown made out of white and pink roses around her head.

"Birthday vibes 💕💕," the proud mom captioned her April Instagram post.

Just hours prior, Holmes praised her daughter in another birthday tribute post. "Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!" Holmes wrote alongside a photo of what appeared to be a handmade birthday banner, adorned with a variety of flowers that matched those on Suri's crown.

"I am so blessed to be your mom," the actress added, as she shared a loving birthday wish for her baby girl: "May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕."

Earlier this year, Holmes opened up about her teenage daughter and revealed that Suri was reaching an age where she's beginning to explore her interests and passions.

"I love her so much," the Batman Begins star told InStyle. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."

According to Holmes, Suri has grown out of her "girlie stage," and is beginning to try new things.

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she's like, 'Okay, I'm going to try the next thing,' " the actress said. "She's very focused and a hard worker."