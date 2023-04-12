Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri Was 'Really Visible' as a Baby, Now Wants to 'Protect Her'

Katie Homes shares rare comments about her 16-year-old daughter Suri, and why she "really likes to protect" her

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 11:33 AM
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Photo: Christine Hahn/Glamour

Katie Holmes is reflecting on her role as a parent.

The Dawson's Creek star, 44, covers the April issue of Glamour, where she offers rare comments about her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, and her feelings as a mom.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," says Holmes, who seldom speaks about her daughter in public.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," she adds. "She's an incredible person."

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex Tom Cruise, also discusses the role her daughter plays in her films as she reflects on Suri singing the opening credits of her film Alone Together and previously singing on Rare Objects.

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," she reveals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes covers the April 2023 issue of Glamour. Christine Hahn/Glamour

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she says. "And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart," she adds.

GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes for the April 2023 issue of Glamour. Christine Hahn/Glamour

Last month, Holmes shared in an interview with Variety that Suri has watched her mom's hit teen drama Dawson's Creek, and the duo had a "good laugh about it."

"She has seen Dawson's Creek, and I think it's probably weird since she's a teenager. I'm not like, 'You need to watch Mommy's work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it," said Holmes.

"It's wild to have a daughter who's almost the same age as I was when I began all this," she added.

Holmes was 19 when she began her role as Joey Potter on the WB series.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava Walks Red Carpet with Dad at His First Appearance Since Accident
The Game Says He and His 12-Year-Old Cali 'Really Do' Look Like Twins in New Father-Daughter Selfies https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1wvIerfiC/
The Game Says He and His 12-Year-Old Daughter Look Like Twins in New Selfies: 'We Really Do'
https://www.instagram.com/dwyanewade/. Dwyane Wade /Instagram
Dwyane Wade Shows Daughter Kaavia His Retired Jersey at Miami Heat Game: 'What Legacy Is All About'
Heather Dubrow family trip
Heather Dubrow Calls Son Ace, Daughter Kat Her 'Babies' as She Shares Photos from Family Trip
mark wahlberg daughter in municipal gear
Mark Wahlberg's Daughter, 13, Pokes Fun at Dad as She Models His Clothing Line in Hilarious Video
Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce-Like Advice From Daughter Evelyn That Motivated Her to 'Get Outside'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce-Like Advice from Daughter That Motivated Her to 'Get Outside'
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with Her Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with All Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break — See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Polaroids of Kids Stormi and Aire: 'Adventures with My Angels'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'
organ and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy’s Easter Dress 
Morgan and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy's Easter Dress in Sweet Snap
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Easter on the Beach with All Four of His Kids: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo, easter
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo
Diddy's Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Sweet Spring Photo Shoot — See the Shots
Diddy's Baby Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Adorable Springtime Photo Shoot