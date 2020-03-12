Katie Holmes on Raising Daughter Suri, 13, 'Into Her Individuality': 'She Came Out Very Strong'

Katie Holmes has brought up her teenager to be her own person.

The actress opens up to InStyle for the magazine’s April 2020 cover story, explaining her parental pursuit to ensure her daughter Suri, who turns 14 next month, fully realizes her own interests and tastes.

“I love her so much,” raved the Brahms: The Boy II star, 41. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

Suri — whom Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — is now out of the “girlie stage,” according to her mama, and dedicates herself to various passions, moving from one area of interest to another, giving each her full focus.

“She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try the next thing,’ ” Holmes said. “She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katie Holmes and daughter Suri in January 2018 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18452" href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" title="Katie Holmes"] for InStyle PHOTOGRAPHED BY SEBASTIAN FAENA

RELATED GALLERY: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Holmes recalled the “very intense” time when Suri was still a toddler, going to lengths to manage a sense of normalcy for her daughter.

“We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us,” the Logan Lucky star said. “But there’s one video where I’m holding her — she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras.”

Holmes added to InStyle of Suri, “She’s pretty special.”

Image zoom Katie Holmes covers InStyle's April 2020 issue PHOTOGRAPHED BY SEBASTIAN FAENA

RELATED VIDEO: All About Katie Holmes’ Life in New York City

The Dawson’s Creek alum moved with Suri to New York City in 2012, when her little girl was 6 years old. “So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out,” Holmes recalled.

“There was one incredible moment when I think I actually cried,” she shared. “Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center. At 10 o’clock I got a call: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted.”

“She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her,” Holmes added. “He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind.”

Brahms: The Boy II is in theaters now. Holmes’ InStyle cover, for the magazine’s April 2020 issue, is on sale March 20.