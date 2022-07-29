Holmes wrote, directed and stars in Alone Together, which features a special voice appearance by Suri

Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Sings 'Blue Moon' Cover in New Movie: 'I Let Her Do Her Thing'

Katie Holmes is endlessly proud of her little girl.

During a discussion about her new film Alone Together, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, told Yahoo! Entertainment that she wanted "the highest level of talent" for her new film, which is how daughter Suri became involved.

Holmes shares that she asked her 16-year-old daughter to record the cover of "Blue Moon" that appears in the film's opening credits. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!"

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing," Holmes — who wrote, directed and stars in the film — says. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.' "

That's not the only project Suri is involved in, either. "She actually did sing in Rare Objects, which is the film we did last fall," Holmes says, referring to the period drama based on the 2016 bestseller by Kathleen Tessaro.

While Suri's having fun participating in her mom's projects, she's not launching a singing career quite yet. "Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school," Holmes says, laughing.

Holmes also explains that she and Suri have a special connection to "Blue Moon." Holmes was inspired to write Alone Together, in part, by the 1987 Diane Keaton comedy Baby Boom. Keaton sings "Blue Moon" in the 2014 Rob Reiner film, And So It Goes.

"Diane met my daughter when she was a year old," Holmes tells Yahoo! Entertainment, noting that it made her daughter singing the classic 1934 ballad in her film a full-circle moment for Holmes, a devoted Keaton fan.

In November 2020, Holmes wrote a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue about how the COVID-19 pandemic — which Alone Together focuses on — allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter.

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen," she wrote at the time. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

The Batman Begins actress went on to recall how she reinforced her mantra to be more present in her daily life during isolation.