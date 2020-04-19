Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Suri's 14th Birthday Celebration at Home

Image zoom Katie Holmes/Instagram; Getty Images

Katie Holmes celebrated her daughter Suri’s 14th birthday with some sweet social media posts on Saturday.

In one of the photos, the teen wore an elegant flower crown made out of white and pink roses around her head. “Birthday vibes 💕💕,” the proud mom, 41, captioned the Instagram post, which showed Suri with her back to the camera, sitting at the dining room table and reaching to adjust her crown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just hours prior, Holmes praised her daughter in another birthday tribute post. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!” Holmes wrote alongside a photo of what appears to be a handmade birthday banner, adorned with a variety of flowers that matched those on Suri’s crown.

“I am so blessed to be your mom,” the actress added, as she shared a loving birthday wish for her baby girl: “May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The latest post from Holmes is a rare one from the Dawson’s Creek alum, who tends to keep her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — off social media.

Earlier this year, Holmes opened up about her teenage daughter and revealed that Suri was reaching an age where she’s beginning to explore her interests and passions.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri’s 14th Birthday: ‘I Am So Blessed to Be Your Mom’

“I love her so much,” the First Daughter star told InStyle. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

According to Holmes, Suri has grown out of her “girlie stage,” and is beginning to try new things. “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try the next thing,’” Holmes said. “She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

RELATED GALLERY: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Holmes has also spoken about how both she and her daughter have grown up together.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” Holmes, who welcomed her daughter when she was 27, told Elle UK last year.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” she added. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”