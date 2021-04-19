Happy Birthday, Suri! Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Turning 15 with Sweet Throwback Photos

In November, Katie Holmes called spending time in quarantine with her teenage daughter "the most precious gift"

Suri is 15!

On Sunday, Katie Holmes celebrated her only child's latest milestone with a sweet Instagram post, featuring a trio of rare black-and-white images of her daughter.

In the first photo, a younger Suri is seated in a kitchen with two boys, while the second and third show her being hugged by her proud mama.

"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘," Holmes, 42, wrote in the caption. "I can't believe you are already 15!"

Holmes is relatively private when it comes to offering glimpses of her daughter on social media (and rarely shows her face), but seems to make exceptions for her birthday.

Last year, the former Dawson's Creek star shared a photo of a floral wall decoration designed in honor of Suri's birthday and wrote a touching message to her teenager: "💕 Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕."

She later posted another image, which showed Suri from behind, donning a pink-and-white floral crown. Holmes captioned the latter snapshot, "Birthday vibes 💕💕."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that summer, the Pieces of April actress called the socially distanced party "a beautiful moment," adding, "This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative."

As the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown continued, Holmes wrote a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue, explaining that the unusual year allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter.

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen," she wrote at the time. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

The Batman Begin actress went on to recall how, during isolation, she reinforced her mantra to be more present in her daily life.