Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri's 'Creative' 14th Birthday Party Was a 'Beautiful Moment'

"This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful," said Katie Holmes

Less was more for Suri's 14th birthday celebration.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katie Holmes reflected on the at-home party she threw for daughter Suri, who turned 14 on April 18. The star of The Secret: Dare to Dream previously shared glimpses of the low-key festivities, which included crafts and a flower crown for the birthday girl.

"It was a beautiful moment," said Holmes, 41, of the socially distanced party, held in the midst of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative."

"This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings," the Dawson's Creek alum went on, adding that she's taking time to "really be there" and "be present."

Sharing a photo on Instagram back in April of a floral wall decoration designed in honor of Suri's birthday, Holmes wrote a touching message to her teenager. "💕 Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕," she wrote.

She later posted another image, which showed Suri from behind, donning a pink-and-white floral crown. Holmes captioned the latter snapshot, "Birthday vibes 💕💕."

In March, ahead of Suri's birthday, Holmes opened up to InStyle, explaining to the magazine her parental pursuit to ensure her daughter fully realizes her own interests and tastes.

"I love her so much," raved the actress and filmmaker, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."

Suri is now out of the "girlie stage," according to Holmes, and dedicates herself to various passions, moving from one area of interest to another, giving each her full focus.

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'Okay, I'm going to try the next thing,' " Holmes said. "She's very focused and a hard worker."

The Batman Begins star also recalled the "very intense" time when Suri was still a toddler, going to lengths to manage a sense of normalcy for her daughter.