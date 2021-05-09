Katie Holmes Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Suri, 15, on Mother's Day: 'So Grateful'

Katie Holmes is eternally grateful for daughter Suri.

Holmes, 42, marked Mother's Day on Sunday with a sweet black-and-white throwback shot that showed the actress kissing baby Suri, now 15, on her cheek.

"I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕," Holmes wrote in the caption of her heartfelt social media snapshot.

While Holmes is relatively private when it comes to offering glimpses of her daughter on social media (and rarely shows her face), she does make exceptions at times, most recently on Suri's birthday last month.

To celebrate Suri's milestone day, the Dawson's Creek alum shared a trio of rare black-and-white images of her daughter on Instagram. "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘," Holmes wrote in the caption. "I can't believe you are already 15!"

In November, Holmes wrote a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue and about how the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for more introspection and quality time with her daughter.

"Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen," she wrote at the time. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

The Batman Begins actress went on to recall how she reinforced her mantra to be more present in her daily life during isolation.