Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri's 14th Birthday: 'I Am So Blessed to Be Your Mom'

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

They grow up so fast!

Katie Holmes is celebrating her daughter Suri’s 14th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!” the proud mom, 41, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of what appears to be a handmade birthday banner, adorned with a variety of flowers as well as a special doll.

“I am so blessed to be your mom,” Holmes added, as she shared an affectionate birthday wish for her baby girl: “May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕.”

Although the Dawson’s Creek alum rarely posts photos with her teenage daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, the pair frequently go on mother-daughter outings together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Katie Holmes Talks About Becoming a Mom to Daughter Suri in Her 20s: ‘We Kind of Grew Up Together’

Image zoom Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Opening up about her daughter earlier this year, Holmes revealed that Suri has reached an age where she’s developing her own interests and tastes.

“I love her so much,” the actress told InStyle. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

These days, Suri is out of her “girlie stage,” and is trying out new passions.

“She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try the next thing,’ ” Holmes said. “She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

RELATED GALLERY: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Holmes has also spoken about how both she and her daughter have grown up together.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” Holmes, who welcomed her daughter when she was 27, told Elle UK last year.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” she added. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”