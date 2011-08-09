Spotted: Katie Holmes and Suri Stroll Along
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri - sporting a little white handbag and stroller and doll combo - make for a lovely sight in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Mini Mommy!
On Monday, the actress, 32, was spotted in New York City after a summer in Miami, posing with fans as she promotes Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, her new horror flick in theaters Aug. 26.
