Birthday Girl Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Trips to Disney, endless mani parties and designer dress-up: How much do you want an invite to their next outing?
By Grace Gavilanes
December 18, 2019 04:38 AM

They've Grown Up Together

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Holmes opened up about welcoming her daughter with ex Tom Cruise in 2006 when she was only 27 years old

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” the actress said, speaking with Elle UK for the December 2019 cover story, per Just Jared.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” Holmes continued. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

They Occasionally Hit the Gym Together

“Sometimes I work out with my daughter,” Holmes told SHAPE in the December 2019 issue. “It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap.”

But mom admits that she doesn’t make it a mandatory bonding activity with her teenage daughter, saying, “I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”

They Love the Ballet

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

The two sport twin in floral dresses at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in May 2018.

They Love Their Snacks

James Devaney/Getty

The mother-daughter pair indulge in candy while taking in a basketball game in N.Y.C.

They're Seriously VIP

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The pair’s outing in December 2017 brought them to the N.Y.C. Z100 Jingle Ball stage to introduce none other than Taylor Swift.

They're Ladies Who Lunch

Katie Holmes/Instagram

And ladies who laugh, too. 

They Love Spending Time with Family

Katie and Suri joined their extended family to celebrate the star’s sister’s birthday — which included a sweet group snapshot.

THEY VISIT THEIR FAMOUS FRIENDS LIKE IT'S NBD

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Oh, you know, just casually visiting Tony winner Ben Platt backstage at Dear Evan Hansen. As one does.

THEIR DOWNTIME IS JUST AS 'GRAM-WORTHY

Katie Holmes/Instagram

Have girls’ nights in ever looked this cute? Yes — if you’re Katie and Suri.

THEY LOVE THE BEACH

Katie Holmes/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo know the right way to ring in spring — with a beach day that included a sweet photo shoot.

THEY HAVE THE BEST HAIR DAYS

Katie Holmes/Instagram

Katie and Suri make hair care a priority by the looks of their Insta-worthy mother-daughter salon appointments.

THEY LOVE MAKING NEW FURRY FRIENDS

Katie Holmes/Instagram

Photographic evidence Katie and Suri are super relatable: the two are never above a sweet cuddle sesh with a pup.

THEY GO TO BASKETBALL GAMES

Noel Vasquez/Getty

The actress and her daughter showed off their sporty sides while attending a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

THEY HANG WITH OTHER COOL MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS

Instagram

Of course these two do mommy-and-me playdates better than everyone else! Katie and Suri met up with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton backstage at the presidential candidate’s exclusive fundraiser in December 2015, where new mom Chelsea bonded with Suri (and, we assume, picked up some pint-sized style tips for daughter Charlotte).

THEY TAKE THE STAGE AT CONCERTS

Theo Wargo/Getty

Leave it to these two to up the mother-daughter date ante. Katie and Suri joined the star-studded crew that included First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kerry Washington at the Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C., where they waved to the Central Park crowd from on stage before Suri watched Mom speak.

THEIR HUGS ARE CONTAGIOUS

Courtesy Katie Holmes

Here’s an embrace that prompts us to buy a one-way ticket home to see Mom – even though we don’t fit into her arms quite as perfectly as Suri does anymore.

THEY HANG WITH MICKEY MOUSE

Courtesy Katie Holmes

If your childhood involved a trip (or two, or more – lucky you!) to the happiest place on earth, well, just consider it one of the many, many things you have in common with Suri Cruise. “Nothing like a day @disneyland #weareblessed,” mom Katie Holmes captioned the sweet snap from their summer outing.

THEY DRESS UP LIKE NO ONE'S WATCHING

Courtesy Katie Holmes

Multi-colored boas, oversized glasses, some major bling: Your typical Wednesday attire, no?

THEY KNOW THE ONE THING EVERY GIRL PARTY NEEDS

Courtesy Katie Holmes

And that thing is lots and lots of mani-pedi color options. (Okay, so make that 5,839 things.)

REALLY – THEY'RE #GIRLTIME EXPERTS

Courtesy Katie Holmes

And that means Suri and Holmes don’t even need a glam squad.

THEY LET THEIR FAVORITE SQUAD MEMBERS IN ON THE FUN, TOO

Courtesy Katie Holmes

Oh, you know, just trying on fancy tutus and talking fashion with designer Zac Posen, who happens to be good friends with Holmes.

THEY DOCUMENT THEIR ADORABLENESS IN AN ADORABLE WAY

Courtesy Katie Holmes

Mother-daughter dates, no matter how high-profile or casual, are well documented on Holmes’s Instagram. And this is the kind of picture we know they’ll cherish forever.

