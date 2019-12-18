Birthday Girl Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Holmes opened up about welcoming her daughter with ex Tom Cruise in 2006 when she was only 27 years old.

“I was happy to become a mom in my twenties,” the actress said, speaking with Elle UK for the December 2019 cover story, per Just Jared.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit,” Holmes continued. “How do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”