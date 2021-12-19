"I really wish I’d cancelled my plans for the couple weeks before this so stay safe out there, folks," Katie Hill shared on Saturday as she readies to have a baby boy with partner Alex Thomas

Former U.S. Representative Katie Hill Diagnosed with COVID-19 While Nearly 8 Months Pregnant: 'Stay Safe'

Katie Hill has been diagnosed with COVID-19 while nearly eight months pregnant.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old former U.S. Representative announced in a social media statement that she has contracted the coronavirus despite taking proper precautions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm boosted and got COVID and am now quarantined for Christmas while almost 8 months pregnant," Hill said in a tweet.

"Though my symptoms are mild I really wish I'd cancelled my plans for the couple weeks before this," she added. "So stay safe out there, folks."

In a follow-up tweet, Hill responded to a commenter who asked if she had stopped wearing masks after she received her COVID booster shot. "How do you allow yourself to contract Covid while being pregnant?" the person asked.

In response, Hill tweeted back that she "Never stopped wearing masks."

Back in October, Hill spoke with PEOPLE about how she was pregnant with her first child — a baby boy. Alex Thomas, a reporter and her partner of two years, is the father (The pair first discussed the pregnancy in a Vanity Fair article).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I didn't think it was possible to get pregnant, and then found out in June that I was," said Hill, who has just one ovary following surgery for endometriosis.

"I have to see it as a miracle," she added, "and as a sign of hopefully a lot of good things to come."

RELATED VIDEO: Expecting Mother Records Reactions to Pregnancy News

Earlier this year, top U.S. medical groups said that pregnant individuals should get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) affirmed that pregnant people can get vaccinated if they choose to, and said that there is "no theoretical reason" that the vaccine is dangerous to the pregnant individual or fetus, which is in line with the Centers for Disease Control's advice.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"There's really no theoretical reason to believe it's going to cause harm to either the mother, or her unborn child and we're very confident it's going to provide considerable benefits to both the mother and the baby," Dr. Richard Beigi, who sits on ACOG's Immunization, Infectious Disease, and Public Health Preparedness Expert Work Group, previously told CNN.

Woman, Vaccine A pregnant woman receiving vaccination | Credit: Getty Images

According to the CDC, those who are pregnant, or were recently pregnant, are more likely to get "severely ill" with COVID-19, as compared to others who are not with child.

The organization noted that the vaccine is "recommended for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future." They added that pregnant individuals "may receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot" as well.