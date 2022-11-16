Kathy Hilton Talks Paris Hilton's 'Struggle' to Start a Family: 'She Is Trying and Trying'

Kathy Hilton has shared some advice with daughter Paris Hilton as she continues her fertility journey.

During an appearance on E! News on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about what wisdom she's provided her oldest daughter as she works on starting a family with husband Carter Reum.

Speaking about Paris' fertility journey — which she has openly spoken about in the past — Kathy admitted she feels for the couple as they have a tough time.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying," the mom of four shared. "I always say, 'Just relax.'"

Kathy also said she reminds the pair that "so many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, marked her one-year wedding anniversary with Reum, also 41, by hosting a star-studded party in Santa Monica, California, last week.

Wearing a neon floral mini dress with matching pumps and sunglasses, Hilton flashed a huge grin while she posed next to the venture capitalist during the evening bash. Reum, meanwhile, complemented his wife by sporting a pink shirt and a black bomber jacket for the outing.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in three-day wedding festivities last November. To commemorate the anniversary, Hilton shared a sweet tribute to Reum via an Instagram post that included a throwback clip from their special day.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind. 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻 No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you.🥰," the Love Rush fragrance founder wrote in the caption. "I deeply cherish all of our adventures and memories, and look forward to a lifetime more by your side. Thank you for all of the love, happiness, and endless laughter. You are my rock and I'm so thankful to call you mine."

In April, Paris revealed on an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast that she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating," Hilton said that the pair "would love to have twins."

"I think that would be amazing," the "Stars Are Blind" singer added, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton detailed. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."