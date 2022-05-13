Kathy Hilton Missed Nicky's Baby Shower But Will Be 'Holding Her Hand' in Delivery Room'
Kathy Hilton doesn't miss a good celebration, but unfortunately, her own party planning duties caused her to miss her younger daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild's, third baby shower.
"I felt terrible that I could not be there," the 63-year-old tells PEOPLE over high tea for Wednesday's launch of LoveShackFancy's new home collection at her Los Angeles residence.
"Nicky is easy. I fly in [to New York] for all the births. I'll be there holding her hand. It'll be in the next five or six weeks."
RELATED: Pregnant Nicky Hilton's Daughters Make Rare Appearance in Designer's Mother's Day Shoe Collection Campaign
This past weekend, Kathy's other daughter, Paris Hilton, threw a blue-themed bear-filled baby shower.
This will be the first boy for Hilton Rothschild, who also has daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, with husband James Rothschild. The two will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary this summer.
After the baby arrives, Kathy tells PEOPLE she plans to host her own celebration so their West Coast family and friends can meet her new grandson.
"I felt bad, but we're going to do a sip and see for her when she gets back," she says.
Kathy is also ready to make sure her other grandchildren know they are loved when they become big sisters.
"We have to make sure to give Teddy extra, extra attention," Kathy says. "They're very, very excited. They're so happy."
Kathy had to miss her grandbaby-to-be's sprinkle as she was helping to launch flower-forward fashion label LoveShackFancy's new home line.
RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gives 'Bridgerton Vibes' While Cradling Baby Bump
"I had this party which I was not going to be coming in late for," she shares. "I wanted to make sure that everything was prepped and ready and tabletops were clean and everything was ready to go."
Kathy's role as host of Wednesday's tea was thanks to her pregnant daughter.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Knowing her mother's love for hosting, Hilton Rothschild introduced her to her friend and founder of LoveShackFancy, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, and insisted the two collaborate.
"Kathy is the queen of tabletops," Hessel Cohen tells PEOPLE.
- Bling Empire's Kane Lim Discusses Feud with Dorothy Wang in Season 2: 'There Was Never Peace'
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Son Beckett 'Loves to Perform as Well': 'Maybe He Caught the Bug Early'
- G Flip Reveals They Met Chrishell Stause on Halloween: 'We Were Both with Our Ex-Partners'
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes He's 'Professionally Lost a Lot of Awards,' but Getting a Tony Nom Is 'Profound'