Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy

Kathy Hilton is one proud grandma!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she and husband Rick Hilton "are over the moon" after the birth of daughter Paris Hilton's new baby boy. Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, shared the news on Tuesday.

"Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents," Kathy says in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family."

Paris, 41, and her husband welcomed their first baby together after they began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While confirming the birth of her newborn, she told PEOPLE exclusively: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

During a conversation with PEOPLE in December at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, she explained that she and Reum — who wed in November 2021 — were waiting for the right time to welcome a child.

courtesy Paris hilton

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said at the time. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

She added: "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer has also expressed interest in having twins.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think that would be amazing," she said during an April 2022 episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall.

"I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton said. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."