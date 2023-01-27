Celebrity Parents Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Kathy and Rick Hilton say they are "so thrilled" for Paris Hilton and Carter Reum after the couple welcomed a baby boy By Aili Nahas Aili Nahas Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines and Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 12:32 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kathy Hilton is one proud grandma! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she and husband Rick Hilton "are over the moon" after the birth of daughter Paris Hilton's new baby boy. Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, shared the news on Tuesday. "Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents," Kathy says in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family." Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood' Paris, 41, and her husband welcomed their first baby together after they began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While confirming the birth of her newborn, she told PEOPLE exclusively: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." During a conversation with PEOPLE in December at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, she explained that she and Reum — who wed in November 2021 — were waiting for the right time to welcome a child. courtesy Paris hilton "We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said at the time. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023." She added: "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting." The "Stars Are Blind" singer has also expressed interest in having twins. RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I think that would be amazing," she said during an April 2022 episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast, before noting that they would like "three or four" children overall. "I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Hilton said. "But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."