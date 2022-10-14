Kathy Hilton Gets Glammed Up While Holding Baby Grandson in Photo by Nicky Hilton: 'Glamma'

Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild welcomed their third baby, a son, in July

Georgia Slater
Published on October 14, 2022 05:09 PM
Photo: nicky hilton/instagram

Kathy Hilton is showing off her multitasking skills!

On Friday, the 63-year-old was photographed getting her hair and makeup done while holding her infant grandson, whom daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild welcomed in July, ahead of her appearance at BravoCon later that day.

Nicky snapped the photo of her mom sitting in a chair while one person applied Kathy's makeup and another focused on her hair. Throughout the glam session, Kathy kept her grandson close to her chest.

"Glamma 💖," Nicky, 39, captioned the photo.

Nicky, who also shares daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, with husband James Rothschild, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her new baby boy, now 3 months, in September.

"2 months 🎂," she captioned the set of photos. The first photo showed the fashion designer holding her son as daughters Teddy and Lily-Grace sat on either side of her, leaning in to give their baby brother a kiss.

The photos also showed the baby boy gripping one of Nicky's fingers and a snap of her holding up a baby blue onesie that read "My first Oscar de la Renta."

Nicky posted the first photos of her baby boy in August. The infant rested on her chest wearing a Marie-Chantal Angel Wing Pointelle Sleepsuit that was featured in a 2021 Mother's day throwback photo Nicky posted on Instagram from when one of her girls was an infant.

"Baby bliss 🫧," she captioned the shot with her newborn.

The designer's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively. She announced welcoming her baby boy in early July, though she hasn't shared the details of his birth.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

