Kathy Hilton Gathers with Family as She Hosts Niece Brooke Wiederhorn's Baby Shower — See Photos!

Kathy Hilton hosted a family celebration as niece Brooke Wiederhorn prepares to welcome a baby girl

Angela Andaloro
Published on October 26, 2022 02:44 PM
Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Brooke Wiederhorn, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Farrah Brittany, Sophia Kylie Umansky, Alexia Umansky, Kimberly Collette Jackson, Whitney Davis, Allie Brinson Emery EXCLUSIVE - Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Kim Richards and daughters host baby shower for Brooke Brinson Wiederhorn at Hilton Bel Air home, Los Angeles, California, USA
Kathy Hilton gathered with family to celebrate the upcoming addition to their brood.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, shared photos from a baby shower hosted at her Beverly Hills home in celebration of niece Brooke Wiederhorn — daughter of Kim Richards — as she prepares to welcome a daughter.

"Showering our gorgeous mommy @brookewiederhorn and her baby girl. We can't wait to meet her! 💕💕💕," Hilton captioned her post.

There was plenty of pink decor at the tea party, with many guests keeping to neutral floral attire. In one picture, all of the Richards cousins get together, including Paris and Nicky Hilton, Brooke's sisters Kimberly Jackson and Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughters — Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie and Portia, Sophia and Alexia Umansky.

Brooke and husband Thayer Wiederhorn are already parents to sons Hunter Montgomery, 3, and Hucksley, 6.

Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Kim Richards and daughters host baby shower for Brooke Brinson Wiederhorn at Hilton Bel Air home, Los Angeles, California, USA
At BravoCon 2022 earlier this month, Kathy told PEOPLE exclusively that she didn't "have a problem" reuniting with her sister Kyle and her costars for the three-part RHOBH reunion.

"I couldn't wait for the reunion to happen," she said. "Everybody was dreading it. I couldn't wait."

Kathy also shared an update about the status of her relationship with Kyle, 53, after their longtime sibling rivalry came to head on season 12 of RHOBH.

"We love each other. We're family," she shared. "I think she's beginning to really see through things."

Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Kim Richards and daughters host baby shower for Brooke Brinson Wiederhorn at Hilton Bel Air home, Los Angeles, California, USA
However, Kathy revealed while she is "not speaking" to her sister right now, she would be open to a conversation and is ready to sit down with her to discuss.

Addressing the uncomfortable situation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, Kathy said she was hopeful to work through things with Kyle.

"You know, I had said some things out of frustration that I was feeling personally," she continued, explaining how she had also been exhausted and hungry at the time.

Kathy then admitted to saying "some things that I should not have said," but they have since worked through their issues.

