Kathryn Hahn Gave Her Son $20 After He Reminded Her the Tooth Fairy Hadn't Come Yet

Kathryn Hahn was feeling the mom guilt after her son Leonard approached her one day asking why the tooth fairy hadn’t come to take his tooth yet.

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, the Bad Moms star, 45, was asked whether she had ever had a “bad mom moment in your own life.”

“My son, who’s almost 12, just lost his last [baby] tooth last week and had to remind me — ” she began, before snorting with laughter, “that the tooth fairy had not come.”

“He was like, ‘The tooth fairy still hasn’t come’ and I was like, ‘That’s weird. Really? Gosh, are you sure you put it under the pillow?’ ” she continued, explaining that, “Meanwhile, I’m sweating profusely with guilt.”

Kathryn Hahn

So Hahn did what many moms might do in this situation: She overcompensated for her mistake by hooking Leonard up with a massive payday.

“The tooth fairy left him 20 bucks because she felt a little guilty, maybe,” the actress admitted, explaining that she also left him a note on behalf of the tooth fairy that read, ” ‘Happy last tooth. That was fun. Love, the tooth fairy.’ “

“And I was bawling because I was like, ‘That was fun. It was the last tooth and it’s over,’ ” she shared. “Ugh, I can’t stand how fast it goes.”

Kathryn Hahn Neilson Barnard/Getty

Musing that $20 was a lot for a single tooth, GMA co-host Sara Haines remarked, “I only ever got a quarter from the tooth fairy, so clearly the New York tooth fairy is much more — “

“This was L.A. tooth fairy,” Hahn interjected, before adding, “Listen, I’m not proud, and that was the last tooth.”

“It’s last-tooth inflation,” co-host Michael Strahan quipped.

Kathryn Hahn Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Hahn — who also shares daughter Mae, 9, with husband Ethan Sandler — previously opened up to PEOPLE about two pieces of advice her own mother gave her that she values highly.

“One was, ‘The days are long and the years are short,’ which I remember,” she remarked in the November 2017 interview alongside her A Bad Moms Christmas costars Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

Continued Hahn, “Another one was, ‘When you’re in doubt, don’t.’ Which is just good life advice, I think. If you’re waffling, there’s a reason.”