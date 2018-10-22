Kathryn Hahn Reveals She Was Called a 'Geriatric Mother' When She Was Pregnant at Age 35

Jen Juneau
October 22, 2018 01:48 PM

The term “geriatric” has an entirely different meaning in the medical world when you’re a mom-to-be.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, actress and mother of two Kathryn Hahn recalled her experience being pregnant with her younger child (daughter Mae, now 9) at the age of 35.

“I remember a very insensitive doctor calling me a ‘geriatric mother’,” revealed the 45-year-old star of Netflix’s Private Life, out now. “I was like, [exaggerated gasp].”

“I’m in a similar situation where I have pals that are like that too and I think the most sensitive thing is just [to realize] it’s not our business,” Hahn opined. “Whatever anyone’s personal journey is, you gotta just let them go through it.”

Kathryn Hahn
Mike Windle/Getty

“Everybody wants to give advice and everyone wants to give opinions [and] of course we have our own thoughts and our own feelings of how that’s gonna be for them,” she continued.

“They’re gonna feel it and they’re gonna go through it and you never know [the details of someone else’s journey],” Hahn said, pointing out, “Families are made in a gazillion different ways now. People become parents in ways we couldn’t have imagined and mothering and parenthood looks a million different ways.”

Kathryn Hahn
Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Hahn and husband Ethan Sandler, a fellow actor, also share 11-year-old son Leonard, who recently hit a big milestone by losing his last baby tooth — and he asked his mom why the tooth fairy was a little late on taking her prize and handing over the cash.

“The tooth fairy left him 20 bucks because she felt a little guilty, maybe,” the actress admitted during an appearance on GMA Day earlier this month, explaining that she also left him a note on behalf of the tooth fairy that read, ” ‘Happy last tooth. That was fun. Love, the tooth fairy.’ “

“And I was bawling because I was like, ‘That was fun. It was the last tooth and it’s over,’ ” Hahn shared. “Ugh, I can’t stand how fast it goes.”

