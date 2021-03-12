Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are parents to daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4

Kathryn Dennis Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter After Temporarily Losing Custody of Kids with Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis posted a sweet picture with her daughter Kensie amid her recent temporary custody loss of her children.

On Thursday, Dennis, 29, shared a smiling selfie with Kensie as the 6-year-old made a silly face.

"Of all the names I've been called, Mommy is my favorite 💘," the Southern Charm star captioned the post.

The Bravo castmate is a mom to Kensie and son Saint, 4, whom she shares with her ex Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis' comments about being a mother in her Instagram post come days after PEOPLE confirmed Ravenel, 58, temporarily regained primary custody of their children.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Ravenel's attorney said Dennis has supervised weekend visitation.

"I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties' minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer," the statement began.

The reason for the change to their previous joint custody agreement is unknown as because "all documents in this case have been sealed," Ravenel's attorney shared.

Dennis' attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2019, the exes battled in court, eventually agreeing to share joint custody of their kids, with Ravenel being awarded primary legal custody.

At the time, Dennis confirmed the news on Twitter writing, "Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children. I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children's best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y'all for all of your patience, support & love."

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel with their two children | Credit: Kathryn Calhoun Dennis/Instagram

The Southern Charm star previously had full custody of the pair's children, but lost it in 2016. At the time, she entered rehab for testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel then obtained full custody.

In 2018, Dennis filed documents seeking to obtain primary custody of the kids after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery, four months after his children's former nanny accused him of rape.

The former politician pled guilty and received a 30-day sentence that was suspended to a $500 fine and probation in lieu of jail time.

Ravenel and the nanny later reached a $125,000 settlement, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

In addition to his children with Dennis, Ravenel shares son Jonathan, 8 months, with his ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe.