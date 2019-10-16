Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Enjoys a Day at the Pumpkin Patch with Her Kids: 'Family Tradition'

Kathryn Dennis is getting into the holiday spirit with her two children!

On Tuesday, Dennis, 28, took her children to Boone Hall Plantation Pumpkin Patch in South Carolina, an event she calls a “family tradition.”

The Southern Charm star shared a slideshow of photos from the outing, which show herself and daughter Kensie, 5, sitting in a field of pumpkins and another shot of herself with both Kensie and her son Saint, 3, posing in front of the Boone Hall sign.

“It’s a family tradition,” Dennis captioned the sweet post.

Dennis also shared moments from the trip to the pumpkin patch on her Instagram Story of Saint riding a tractor and sitting on top of a pumpkin.

The adorable outing comes just two months after Dennis and her ex Thomas Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of Kensie and Saint.

The decision came following a hearing in South Carolina, according to South Carolina Family Court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel, 57, as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.

“[Dennis] now has every other long weekend with a midweek overnight,” Andrews-Edwards explained. Prior to the hearing, she says Dennis and Ravenel had joint physical custody on a “week on week off basis.”

While Dennis was given joint legal custody, Andrews-Edwards said Ravenel was awarded “primary decision-making authority, meaning that if the parties disagree about an important issue regarding the children, Mr. Ravenel makes the ultimate decision.”

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis with her children Allison Michael Orenstein

Dennis’ visits with the kids will not be supervised, according to the court documents, which added that the former couple has been ordered to work together on health issues and education.

A judge will make a final custody ruling at a future time.