Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'

Kathie Lee Gifford shared her love for her grandson in a comment on daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford' Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 25, 2022 02:15 PM
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXP5OoPMeB/ mrsamerikagifford Verified Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎 Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡 #littlebear #babysfirstthanksgiving 18h
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; mrsamerikagifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her family's special new addition.

On Thursday, Erika Brown Gifford shared photos of her and husband Cody Gifford's son — Frank Michael, 5 months.

"Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎," she captioned the shots on Instagram.

"Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡."

The former Today host, 69, commented on the photos, sharing her gratitude while also explaining that she was missing her family on the holiday, "Sheer perfection. Straight from Heaven's Gate miss you guys so much, but so grateful for all of our blessings."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZEVsvrgjm/?hl=en. Erika Gifford/Instagram; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Erika Gifford/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last month, Erika shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday.

"Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster.

The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper costume and later, posing for photos with mom and dad.

Kathie Lee Gifford
Erika Grifford/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in late August, Kathie Lee said that being a grandmother is "just beautiful."

"Everybody says it is. I FaceTime with him every day and he's just a wonderment," she shared. "He's extraordinary."

"And everybody thinks their own grandchild is the best in the world, so I won't say anything other than they're right, their grandchild is."

