Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody and Wife Welcome Baby Boy, Named After His Late Grandfather Frank

"My heart is bursting," Kathie Lee Gifford captioned the announcement that she had become a first-time grandma to son Cody's newborn son, Frank

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandmother!

The television icon's older child, Cody Gifford, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed their first child on Tuesday, May 31 — son Frank Michael. The baby boy is named after the late Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's husband and Cody and sister Cassidy Gifford's father.

"My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!" Kathie Lee, 68, captioned a hospital photo of Cody, 32, and Erika with their new baby boy.

Wrote the proud grandma alongside a second snapshot of baby Frank, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

Erika shared the same images and wrote, "Frank 'Frankie' after C's pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of God' / Two strong men — gone but never forgotten."

The new mom called the day of little Frank's birth the "best day of our lives."

"At a whopping 8 lbs., 8 oz. three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever," she also said. "We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God's most precious gifft [sic]."

"Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He's so SO cute and we can't get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil' guy. We are sincerely obsessed. 💙," Erika concluded.

Cassidy, 28, wrote in a comment, "Love you three so much!!! So proud of you and can't wait to watch you soar as a mama! ❤️❤️❤️," adding in a second, "He is PERFECTION 👏."

The former Today co-host announced on Instagram in December 2021 that her son and daughter-in-law, who tied the knot in September 2020, were expecting their first child.

In a heartfelt video on social media, Cody and Erika were seen dancing on their wedding day before the clip cut to a positive pregnancy test.

Haley Reinhart's rendition of "Can't Help Falling In Love" accompanied the touching clip, which ended by revealing baby Gifford was due in June 2022. A scripture, James 1:17, was also displayed on the announcement.