Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in late May as son Cody welcomed his first baby, son Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown

Kathie Lee Gifford Soaks Up Sunshine and Quality Time with Grandson Frank: 'My Idea of Heaven'

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying every moment of grandma life!

On Tuesday, the former Today star, 68, shared a new photo with her infant grandson, Frank Michael. He is the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My idea of heaven," Kathie Lee captioned the cute picture, in which she smiles in a black button-down shirt, jeans, and black sunglasses with the 6-week-old cradled in her arms.

Baby Frankie, who was born three weeks early, was named in honor of Kathie Lee's late husband, Cody's father, Frank Gifford, who died in August 2015 at 84.

Last month, Kathie Lee posted a heartwarming video on Instagram of her meeting and spending time with her newborn grandson. In the sweet clip, Kathie Lee cradles baby Frank and rocks him to sleep while singing "Amazing Grace."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend, and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!" she captioned her post. "I couldn't help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it. Glory be to God! 🤍"

Kathie Lee shared the exciting news of the infant's arrival on Instagram, writing, "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

Wrote the proud grandma alongside a second snapshot of baby Frank on Twitter, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

Erika Gifford gives birth Credit: Erika Gifford/Instagram, Paul Archuleta/Getty

The television icon called into Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about the baby boy shortly after his birth, as well as her new role as a grandma.

"I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said, speaking of her late husband late Frank Gifford. "But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is."

As for what Kathie Lee wants to be called as a grandmother, she quipped, "I didn't give anybody a choice of what they're going to call me. I took the matters into my own hands."