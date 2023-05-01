Kathie Lee Gifford's Pregnant Daughter Cassidy Shares Bump Photo: 'Baby's First Wedding'

Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda announced in December that they're expecting their first baby together

Published on May 1, 2023 01:39 PM
Cassidy Gifford
Photo: Cassidy Gifford

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are getting closer to meeting their little one!

The 29-year-old daughter of former Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford shared the first photo of her baby bump on Instagram last week, posing with Wierda as the pair attended a wedding together.

In the picture, Cassidy wore a floral maxi dress that draped over her bump while Wierda sported a classic black tuxedo. Cassidy placed one hand on her stomach as Wierda put his arm around his wife.

"Baby's first wedding & Ben's first time in the sun," Cassidy captioned the post.

Kathie Lee, 69, commented on her daughter's snap, writing, "So happy for both of you, I mean all three of you!"

Cassidy first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December, posting a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy shared in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.

Cassidy's pregnancy came more than two years after they wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic.

The couple then had a second bigger celebration in Nov. 2021 in Nashville.

"The whole day was really special," Cassidy told PEOPLE at the time.

