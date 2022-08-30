Kathie Lee Gifford Says Being a Grandmother Is 'Beautiful,' Calls Grandson Frank a 'Wonderment'

Kathie Lee Gifford is loving her new chapter in life as a grandma.

The TODAY show alum, 69, is currently reveling in her new title as "Bubbe" as a first-time grandma to grandson, Frank Michael, the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown. The baby boy, who was born in May, is named after the late Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's husband and Cody and sister Cassidy Gifford's father.

"It's just beautiful," Kathie Lee tells PEOPLE of being a grandmother. "Everybody says it is. I FaceTime with him every day and he's just a wonderment."

"He's extraordinary," she continues of baby Frank. "And everybody thinks their own grandchild is the best in the world, so I won't say anything other than they're right, their grandchild is."

Erika Grifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee shares that she even has a special nursery set up for her grandson at her home.

"I helped Erika set up the nursery in our house," she explains. "My mom's room became the new baby room and everybody rejoiced over that, and I'm sure my mother in heaven was rejoicing all the more."

As Erika is an interior designer — "a very good one," adds Kathie Lee — the TV personality says she let her daughter-in-law take the reigns on designing the nursery.

"She made it very animal-centric," Kathie Lee says. "It's basically beige and white, and it'll work for any baby that comes along the way now. Hopefully it'll be the family nursery until I need bunk beds. We'll get to that when it happens."

Kathie Lee shared the exciting news of her grandson's arrival on Instagram in early June, writing, "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

Wrote the proud grandma alongside a second snapshot of baby Frank on Twitter, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

In addition to expressing her love of being a grandma, Kathie Lee tells PEOPLE she is "grateful" to be able to share the new book The God of the Way, co-written by Rabbi Jason Sobel, with fans. The book's release will be followed later this week by a new film called The Way that features "moving stories from the Bible brought to life" with narration by Kathie Lee.

"It's a beautiful season of new beginnings for me," she says, "and I wish more people as they age felt that way about the process — that God is not finished with them. As long as we have a pulse, we have purpose."

The God of the Way is available where books are sold on Tuesday, and The Way arrives in theaters on Thursday.