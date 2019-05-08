Kathie Lee Gifford Bonds with Hoda Kotb's New Baby Girl Hope: 'Lookie Who Came to Say Hi!'

Hope Catherine‘s newest BFF? Kathie Lee Gifford!

The Today show alum stopped by Hoda Kotb‘s home recently to get acquainted with her former co-host’s new baby girl, whom Kotb welcomed via adoption after her April 12 birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet and smiley snapshot Kotb, 54, shared to Instagram on Wednesday morning, she has her arm around her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy as Gifford cradles baby Hope in her arms.

“Lookie who came to say hi!!!” Kotb enthused in the captioned. “Xoxo @kathielgifford ❤️❤️ love you kath xx”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kathie Lee Gifford with Hoda Kotb and Kotb's daughters Haley and Hope Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

Hoda Kotb with daughters Haley and Hope Brian Doben

RELATED GALLERY: Hope’s Biggest Fans: All of the Today Stars Who’ve Come to Meet Hoda Kotb’s Baby Girl

Gifford bid farewell to close friend Kotb and the rest of the Today crew on April 5 after 11 years on the show. Jenna Bush Hager then took her place alongside Kotb to co-host the 10 a.m. hour.

During an April visit to Fox News’ The Five, Gifford opened up about her joy over the newest member of the Today family, saying, “Hoda’s a mama again. I’m thrilled about that.” She added, “I knew that was coming, I just didn’t know when it was coming.”

Hoda Kotb and Al Roker with Kotb's daughters Haley and Hope Hoda Kotb/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom of Two Hoda Kotb Isn’t Ruling Out Possibility of a Third Baby: “I’d Never Close a Door”



Gifford joins the ranks alongside other members of Kotb’s NBC family who have had the honor of meeting baby Hope during her first few weeks of life, including Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

“So much #happiness spending time with @hodakotb, Grandma Sami and the reason I can’t stop smiling, Big Sister Haley Joy and the newest addition to #TeamHodaandJoel Hope Catherine,” Roker, 64, wrote on Instagram following his April 18 visit to the new mom of two’s home.

“Love our NBC posse,” Kotb wrote on April 25, sharing a photo from Meredith Vieira‘s pop-in.