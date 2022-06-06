Kathie Lee Gifford Meets 'Sweet' Grandson Frank for the First Time — See the Heartwarming Moment

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma last week as son Cody welcomed his first baby, son Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating a very special moment as a new grandma.

On Monday, the 68-year-old posted a heartwarming video on Instagram of her meeting and spending time with her newborn grandson Frank Michael, whom her son Cody, 32, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed on May 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet clip, Kathie Lee cradles baby Frank and rocks him to sleep while singing "Amazing Grace."

"I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!" she captioned her post. "I couldn't help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it. Glory be to God! 🤍"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kathie Lee shared the exciting news of the infant's arrival on Instagram last Wednesday, writing, "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

Wrote the proud grandma alongside a second snapshot of baby Frank on Twitter, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

The television icon later called into Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about the baby boy and her new role as a grandma.

"I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said, speaking of her late husband late Frank Gifford. "But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is."

As for what Kathie Lee wants to be called as a grandmother, she quipped, "I didn't give anybody a choice of what they're going to call me. I took the matters into my own hands."

"I have a dear friend down here and his Israeli mother, I asked her, 'What's a good word for a Jewish grandmother?' " Kathie Lee shared. "And she goes, 'Bubbalah. It's Bubbie.' It's a Yiddish word … and it means dearest one, like cherished one. And the little kid only goes 'ba ba ba ba ba' anyway, so I think it's going to be easy."