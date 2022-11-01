Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!

Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween!

The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday.

"Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster.

The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper costume and later, posing for photos with mom Erika and dad Cody, 30.

In early October, the former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram where she sat in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and her grandson sleeping against her chest.

"What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo.

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in late August, Kathie Lee said that being a grandmother is "just beautiful."

"Everybody says it is. I FaceTime with him every day and he's just a wonderment," she shared. "He's extraordinary."

"And everybody thinks their own grandchild is the best in the world, so I won't say anything other than they're right, their grandchild is."