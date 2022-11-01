Celebrity Parents Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos! Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 03:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Erika Gifford/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper costume and later, posing for photos with mom Erika and dad Cody, 30. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Her Birthday by Cuddling with Grandson Frank — See the Sweet Photos In early October, the former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram where she sat in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and her grandson sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram Speaking with PEOPLE in late August, Kathie Lee said that being a grandmother is "just beautiful." "Everybody says it is. I FaceTime with him every day and he's just a wonderment," she shared. "He's extraordinary." "And everybody thinks their own grandchild is the best in the world, so I won't say anything other than they're right, their grandchild is."