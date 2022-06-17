Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma on May 31 as son Cody welcomed his first baby, son Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frank, 2 Weeks, Is 'Ready to Celebrate' the Weekend in New Photo

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying every moment as a new grandma!

The 68-year-old former Today star kicked off the weekend Friday by sharing an adorable new photo of her grandson, Frank Michael.

Frankie, 2 weeks, is the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown and was named in honor of Kathie Lee's late husband, Cody's father, Frank Gifford.

"Frankie wants to wish you all a beautiful weekend and a blessed Shabbat Shalom this evening!" she captioned a photo on Instagram of the sweet infant in an elephant-print baby bathrobe. "He's ready to celebrate!"

Last week, Kathie Lee posted a heartwarming video on Instagram of her meeting and spending time with her newborn grandson. In the sweet clip, Kathie Lee cradles baby Frank and rocks him to sleep while singing "Amazing Grace."

"I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend, and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!" she captioned her post. "I couldn't help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it. Glory be to God! 🤍"

The television icon called into Today with Hoda & Jenna to chat about the baby boy and her new role as a grandma the day after he was born.

"I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said, speaking of her late husband. "But I guess he's never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age, and he was his hero and he still is."

As for what Kathie Lee wants to be called as a grandmother, she quipped, "I didn't give anybody a choice of what they're going to call me. I took the matters into my own hands."

"I have a dear friend down here and his Israeli mother, I asked her, 'What's a good word for a Jewish grandmother?'" Kathie Lee shared. "And she goes, 'Bubbalah. It's Bubbie.' It's a Yiddish word … and it means dearest one, like cherished one. And the little kid only goes 'ba ba ba ba ba' anyway, so I think it's going to be easy."

Baby Frank was born three weeks early, said Kathie Lee, adding that Erika was "a rockstar" and that "Cody never left her side."

"I'm so thrilled that Erika came through so well. That baby is nursing already and getting all the [nutrients] it needs. And Cody just started to bawl like the baby he used to be when I had him," she added.