Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo

Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie.

Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair.

"Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!"

Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown Gifford.

In the comments of the photo, several followers remarked on how much Frankie looks like his dad Cody.

"MINI Cody," wrote one user, while another added, "He is the sweetest. Cody's twin for sure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Appearing on Today in July, the former daytime co-host opened up about spending time with grandson Frankie for her birthday.

When asked about the infant's personality, Gifford, 69, raved, "He's Cody all over again, he really is."

As photos of Frankie appeared, Hoda Kotb noted that the little one "looks exactly like Cody."

"He does, he looks a lot like Cody," Gifford agreed. "And they are amazing parents."

The beloved TV personality shared another sweet photo with Frankie at the end of January, holding Frankie close as they sat on a couch, and celebrated how her year kicked off.

"As January comes to an end, I'm reflecting on all of the love and joy it brought," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for my beautiful family, your endless support, and of course, the grace the Lord has shown me. Can't wait to see what God has next."

Frankie will soon become a big cousin with the news that Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda, are expecting their first baby.

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The couple — who wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic — posted a picture in December of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, wrote in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.