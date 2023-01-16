Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!

Erika Brown Gifford is sharing a sweet and sentimental photo of her little boy.

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law shared a photo on Instagram Monday of her 7-month-old son, Frank Michael, dressed to match a photo of husband Cody Gifford's late father, Frank Gifford,

"Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie❤️💙🤍 SO proud of Grandpa's team 🏈 Go @NYGiants ✨," she captioned the photo set, which begins with a picture of the late Gifford, who spent 12 years playing for the Giants, as a young man in a white button-down with a tie and a sweater over it, holding a football as he wears a beret.

The infant is dressed in a similar look in the second picture, holding a tiny plush football up to his face, which he bites in the shot.

On Thanksgiving, Brown Gifford shared sweet photos of her little boy dressed as a tiny turkey.

"Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎," she captioned the shots on Instagram.

"Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡."

The former Today host, 69, commented on the photos, sharing her gratitude while also explaining that she was missing her family on the holiday, "Sheer perfection. Straight from Heaven's Gate miss you guys so much, but so grateful for all of our blessings."

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Frankie will soon become a big cousin with the news that Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda, are expecting their first baby.

The couple — who wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic — posted a picture last month of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, wrote in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.