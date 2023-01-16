Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!

Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Gifford's son Frank Michael, 7 months, was named after the late NFL star

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 16, 2023 03:20 PM
Erika Gifford Shares Photo of Son Frankie Dressed Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford
Photo: Erika Gifford/instagram

Erika Brown Gifford is sharing a sweet and sentimental photo of her little boy.

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law shared a photo on Instagram Monday of her 7-month-old son, Frank Michael, dressed to match a photo of husband Cody Gifford's late father, Frank Gifford,

"Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie❤️💙🤍 SO proud of Grandpa's team 🏈 Go @NYGiants ✨," she captioned the photo set, which begins with a picture of the late Gifford, who spent 12 years playing for the Giants, as a young man in a white button-down with a tie and a sweater over it, holding a football as he wears a beret.

The infant is dressed in a similar look in the second picture, holding a tiny plush football up to his face, which he bites in the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thanksgiving, Brown Gifford shared sweet photos of her little boy dressed as a tiny turkey.

"Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎," she captioned the shots on Instagram.

"Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡."

The former Today host, 69, commented on the photos, sharing her gratitude while also explaining that she was missing her family on the holiday, "Sheer perfection. Straight from Heaven's Gate miss you guys so much, but so grateful for all of our blessings."

Kathie Lee Gifford Soaks Up Sunshine And Quality Time with Grandson Frank
Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Frankie will soon become a big cousin with the news that Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda, are expecting their first baby.

The couple — who wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic — posted a picture last month of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, wrote in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes baby sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnaDkxzvTnN/. Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby
Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter After Wind Catches Hold of Their Hair
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter Has 'Stars in Her Eyes' When She Wins Awards: 'They're Shining'
Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party
Kim Kardashian Shares Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party: 'Happy Birthday Chi Chi'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Taylor El Moussa, Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.
Christina Hall Says She Doesn't Want Daughter Taylor to Follow in Her Design Footsteps 'for a While'
tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella, 14, Home from the Hospital; Diagnosed with Hemiplegic Migraine
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What a Blessed Day'
Paedon Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Says He and Siblings Felt 'Never Safe' Around Meri Brown
Kylie Jenner Shows How Much Daughter Stormi, 4½, Looks Just Like Her as a Kid
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Christina and Joshua Hall
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Says Her Son, 7, Asks Questions as to Why Fans Approach Them: 'It Can Be Confusing'