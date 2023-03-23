Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Son Cody's First Birthday Since Becoming a Dad with Sweet Photo

Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie in May

Georgia Slater
Published on March 23, 2023
Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her son's special day.

On Wednesday, the former daytime co-host shared an adorable picture of her son Cody as he celebrated his first birthday as a dad, turning 33 with his son Frankie, 9 months, by his side.

In the sweet Instagram tribute, Gifford wrote a heartfelt message alongside a photo of Cody holding little Frankie as he sits on his dad's lap.

"33 years ago, this beautiful man made his entrance into this world, and today he understands what love is," wrote Gifford. "Frank and I have been so blessed to bring you into this world, Cody, and now we feel double blessed that you and @mrsamerikagifford have brought little Frankie into it. Happy birthday my beautiful son."

Cody and wife Erika Brown Gifford welcomed Frankie, who is Gifford's first grandchild, in May.

"Greatest guys on the planet! 💙💙," Erika commented on the cute shot.

Appearing on Today in July, the former daytime co-host opened up about spending time with grandson Frankie on her birthday.

When asked about the infant's personality, Gifford, 69, raved, "He's Cody all over again, he really is."

As photos of Frankie appeared, Hoda Kotb noted that the little one "looks exactly like Cody."

"He does, he looks a lot like Cody," Gifford agreed. "And they are amazing parents."

Frankie will soon become a big cousin with the news that Kathie Lee's daughter Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda are expecting their first baby.

The couple — who wed in an intimate backyard wedding in June 2020 which was kept small due to the COVID pandemic — posted a picture in December of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," she captioned the photo.

