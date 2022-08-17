Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Her Birthday by Cuddling with Grandson Frank — See the Sweet Photos

The TV personality became a grandma in late May as son Cody welcomed his first baby, son Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown

Published on August 17, 2022
Kathie Lee Gifford
Photo: Erika Grifford/Instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her first birthday as a grandma!

On Tuesday, the former Today star turned 69 years old with her 11-week-old grandson, Frank Michael, by her side. Frank is the first baby born to Kathie Lee's son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown and was named in honor of Kathie Lee's late husband, Cody's father, Frank Gifford.

Brown shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of Kathie Lee's birthday, which included a cute picture of the TV personality cradling her grandson.

"👵 Bubbe's Birthday ✨ I hit the mother and father-in-law jackpot," writes Brown. "Happy Birthday to the woman who shines brightly, is precious with baby Fwanks and makes us all laugh so hard we sometimes pooje (bad family feud joke) and to the warmest giant of a man in heaven. We all miss you 🤍"

On her Instagram Stories, Brown posted another heartwarming picture of Kathie Lee with baby Frank. "Best morning ever 🤍 Cuddling the birthday bubbe," she captions the shot.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Erika Grifford/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Erika Grifford/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kathie Lee appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna where she chatted about her life as a grandma as well as her birthday festivities.

"Yesterday was my birthday but I got the present of a lifetime," Kathie Lee said of being able to spend time with her grandson. "Everybody fights me for him but I'm the Bubbe."

"He's Cody all over again," she added, referencing her son.

Kathie Lee shared the exciting news of the infant's arrival on Instagram in early June, writing, "My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

Wrote the proud grandma alongside a second snapshot of baby Frank on Twitter, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

