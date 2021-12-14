"I am over a blue or pink moon! I don't care which," Kathie Lee Gifford captioned a video on Instagram revealing that her son is expecting his first baby

Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Her Son Cody and His Wife Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Happy'

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a "glamma"!

The former Today co-host, 68, announced on Instagram Monday that her son, Cody Gifford, 31, and his wife, Erika Brown, are expecting a baby.

In a heartfelt video posted to social media, Cody and Erika are seen dancing on their wedding day before the clip cuts to a positive pregnancy test. Haley Reinhart's rendition of "I Can't Help Falling In Love" accompanies the touching video, which ends by revealing baby Gifford is due in June 2022. A scripture, James 1:17, is also displayed on the announcement.

"I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which," Kathie Lee, who shares Cody and daughter Cassidy Gifford, 28, with late husband Frank Gifford, captioned the post. "So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

"We all love you so much, GLAMMA 🌟 💙💖🥺😭🙏🙌," Erika wrote back in the comments section.

Erika also shared the special news on Instagram, writing, "✨Gifford… Party of 3 😭 | So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing 👼💖💙."

She added that they will find out the baby's gender "the old fashioned way- when our lil 'squish' arrives."

The pair, who first began dating in 2013, tied the knot in September 2020. A source told PEOPLE at the time that "just parents and siblings were in attendance."

Cody and Erika celebrated their one-year anniversary with a second wedding in September. Erika posted some of the special moments on Instagram, including a snap of her and Cody dancing together.

"Forever Favorite Moments | Dancing our (second) 1st Dance to the video of Cody's dad, Frank singing after playing our wedding video from last year," she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #2ndweddingsamehusband.

Cody's sister Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, also hosted a second wedding in November after getting married in an intimate ceremony in the groom's backyard in June 2020.

"The whole day was really special," Cassidy told PEOPLE of the fête, which had been delayed several times because of the pandemic.

Kathie Lee opened up about her children's intimate ceremonies with PEOPLE last year, saying, "Some people are postponing until they can have the big celebration, but my kids just wanted to be married."