Katherine Webb-McCarron Announces She's Expecting Third Son: 'Prayers Needed for My Sanity'

The model revealed she is expecting her third son with husband AJ McCarron

Katherine Webb-McCarron is going to be a mom ... again!

The model, 31, revealed on Instagram Monday that she and husband AJ McCarron are expecting their third child together — another boy.

Sharing a video from the family's sex reveal, Webb-McCarron wrote, "And God said...BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM."

"PSA- prayers needed for my sanity," added the mom of sons Cash Carter, 2 in December, and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, a.k.a. Tripp, 4.

Webb-McCarron also shared a photo of the blue confetti on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Issa boy."

Last year, the former Miss Alabama USA opened up about losing her baby weight five months after welcoming Cash.

"2 babies and 5 months later I feel like I’m finally getting my bod back. Hello summer ☀️" she wrote in the caption for a photo of herself posing in a Sauvage Swimwear suit.

She also opened up last year about transitioning from one kid to two, saying that she was undergoing a "learning curve."

"Tripp often feels jealous of me holding Cash, so sometimes he just crawls up and makes space for himself," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself holding her two boys. "Thankfully he loves his brother and hasn’t acted out really."

"The transition for me tho...well that’s still a learning curve," she added. "I miss AJ a lot even though he lives in my house lol. I get moody when I don’t get my own attention and time like how it used to be. It’s baby baby baby baby 24-7, but I know these times are quickly fleeting with my boys. Any other mommas feel me?"