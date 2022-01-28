Katherine Webb-McCarron and husband AJ McCarron welcomed their third son, Gunnar Cruz, in April

Katherine Webb-McCarron Shuts Down 'Nasty' Comments About Her Postpartum Body: 'My Weight Is Fine'

Katherine Webb-McCarron is shutting down her followers who criticize her postpartum body.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old model posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story, slamming the "nasty" comments she's received about her weight since welcoming her third child Gunnar Cruz in April.

"Listen, haters," wrote Webb-McCarron, who is also mom to sons Cash Carter, 3, and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, aka Tripp, 5. "I've given birth to three whole kids in the last five years. Stop sending me nasty DMs about my weight and my stomach. My weight is fine. Do I wanna lose some? Yes. But it doesn't have to be asap."

The criticism comes after the former Miss Alabama USA vowed to share more photos of herself on social media. She later posted another snap on her Instagram Story with Gunnar in the background.

"His face had me cracking up when I was going thru these," Webb-McCarron wrote, referring to the new photos she shared. "Just let me liveeee my lil dude."

The mom of three welcomed Gunnar in April, sharing a photo of herself holding her newborn, writing in the caption, "Hey baby boy welcome to the world 😍," before revealing his name.

"Your brothers are so excited to meet you 👦🏻👦🏻👶🏻," she added.

Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron Katherine Webb | Credit: Katherine Webb/instagram

She also shared a couple videos from her hospital room on her Instagram Stories — including a heartwarming video of her husband AJ McCarron giving Gunnar a kiss on the nose.

The Houston Texans quarterback reposted the clip on his own Instagram Stories, writing "My Baby BOY!!" along with several emojis.

The Sports Illustrated model and the NFL player tied the knot in 2014 after they began dating in 2012. Webb-McCarron announced her pregnancy news in October 2020, also revealing that it would be another boy.