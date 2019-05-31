Katherine Webb-McCarron Is 'Finally Getting Her Bod Back' Five Months After Welcoming Baby No. 2

It’s officially bikini season for Katherine Webb-McCarron.

The former Miss Alabama USA, 30, flaunted her figure in a snapshot posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, where she wore a snakeskin-patterned two-piece swimsuit, gold hoop earrings and multiple matching necklaces.

“2 babies and 5 months later I feel like I’m finally getting my bod back. Hello summer ☀️,” Webb-McCarron — who’s mom to sons Cash Carter, 5 months, and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, a.k.a. Tripp, 3 — captioned the image.

In a follow-up photograph, the mother of two shared that her suit was by Sauvage Swimwear.

Life hasn’t been the simplest or most straightforward since the model and her husband, Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron, became parents for the second time.

In March, Webb-McCarron got real about the difficulties of moving from one child to two, sharing a snapshot of herself with her sons and admitting that her older child “often feels jealous” of her holding his baby brother.

“So sometimes he just crawls up and makes space for himself,” wrote Webb-McCarron. “Thankfully he loves his brother and hasn’t acted out really.”

“The transition for me tho … well that’s still a learning curve,” she shared, adding that she misses husband McCarron, 28, “a lot even though he lives in my house lol. I get moody when I don’t get my own attention and time like how it used to be.”

Just four weeks after Tripp’s birth in May 2016, a then-27-year-old Webb-McCarron documented her post-baby body on Instagram and revealed she had already lost 20 of the 44 lbs. she gained during her pregnancy.

“Finally getting out with bubs,” she posted on Instagram alongside a mirror selfie. “Haven’t started back at the gym yet bc I feel guilty leaving him! But at least gym clothes make me feel like I’m doing something.”

That September, Webb-McCarron said she was unconcerned about any lingering pounds, captioning a post on Instagram, “Still not back to pre-baby weight but there’s no rush #fourmonthspostpartum.”