Katherine Webb, the former Miss Alabama, is pregnant with she and AJ McCarron's first child

Katherine Webb Shows Off Eight Month Baby Bump: 'Getting Close'

The little tiger is on his way.

AJ McCarron‘s wife Katherine Webb is nearly eight months into her pregnancy with her and the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s first child – and she’s got the bump to show it.

The former Miss Alabama, 26, showed off her bare belly on Instagram, Tuesday, with a bathroom selfie.

In the photo, Webb posed beneath a baseball hat and pulled up her T-shirt to show off her new curves.

“A week shy of 8 months kiddo,” the mom-to-be wrote to her son. “Getting close.”

Webb and McCarron, 25, were engaged in March 2014, and tied the knot four months later in Alabama. They announced their pregnancy in October.

The brunette beauty has been documenting most of her pregnancy on Instagram, giving fans a peek at her growing bump and celebrating with a special Bengals-themed baby shower.

“Feeling him move is the craziest feeling,” Webb wrote last month. “Love watching AJ snuggle with the bump too.”